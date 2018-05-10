Raising local awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women

This week if you’ve been in Colville you may have seen the red ribbons tied around trees.

These ribbons have been placed around downtown Colville and Yep Kanum Park in order to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls. They’ll stay up for an entire week to catch people’s attention.

The red color is symbolic of the blood that has been shed by murder, the black labels attached to the ribbons represent the women being silenced, according to Paula Floener who spearheaded the local movement.

In recent history a movement to raise awareness has started in Canada and the United States, with social media tags like #NotInvisible #MMIW and #MMIWG becoming popular on the Internet.

U.S Senator Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota has been playing a role in bringing awareness to Congressional colleagues and advocates.

Read the story in the May 9, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

