Rangers end strong season with only one win at state

Selkirk Girls’ basketball didn’t come home with any hardware from this year’s Hardwood Classic, going 1-2 over the four-day tournament.

After the Rangers won their opening game 55-52 in overtime over Yakama Nation Tribal, Selkirk lost 56-30 to Sunnyside Christian and 63-29 to Almira-Coulee-Hartline. The Rangers finished their season 22-7 overall and 14-1 in the NE-1B.

While the Rangers team may have been slightly disappointed in the results of the state tournament, head coach Jack Couch felt the season as a whole was a very good one.

“We had a great season, we learned a ton, there was a lot of reps for the younger kids. So we are going to keep pushing and we’ll be around at the state tournament again next year,” Couch said. Coach Couch's main concern is that the Rangers may feel that the season was incomplete because they didn’t place in the top six at state.

