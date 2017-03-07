Republic dominates ACH

First title in

36 long years

Republic High (25-2) got close in 2016 to the big gold ball when the Tigers finished runner-up to Colton’s eighth-straight championship.

But that was last year.

Republic simply dominated in their three-game run to the title last week at the Spokane Veteran’s Arena, capping a season to remember with a 51-29 championship game dismantling of Almira/Coulee-Hartline.

The Warriors simply didn’t have enough left in the tank to compete with a Republic team they’ve seen on four occasions this season (three losses).

One night earlier in a 1B girl’s semifinal, ACH pulled one of the biggest Class B shockers in memory, stunning eight-time defending 1B champion Colton 50-46.

Colton’s run of State 1B championships ended at eight after the Wildcats were outscored 16-2 in the third quarter after taking a 26-22 lead over ACH at halftime.

With Colton playing for a rare consolation prize (they beat Sunnyside Christian 72-41 to annex third place), Republic knew what it could accomplish against ACH in the title game.

Republic senior guard Shania Graham, headed to Spokane Community College to play basketball, led the Tigers with 23 points. She was four of eight from long range.

After trailing 8-4 midway through the first quarter, Republic took control with a big run. It was 29-16 at halftime and the Warriors didn’t have any answers on either side of the ball.

ACH managed only 12 of 60 from the field (four of 28 from distance).

Lily Beckwith added 14 points for RHS. Carlie Rittel added nine rebounds and three blocked shots.