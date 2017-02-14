Republic girls face ACH in District championship

Title game Saturday night at Deer Park

Republic High (22-1) rolled into the District 7 1B girl’s basketball championship game with a 64-37 thrashing of Valley Christian (13-9) in a District semifinal last Saturday at Deer Park High School.

The second-ranked Tigers opened District play back on Feb. 7 at DPHS with an 80-18 win over Odessa-Harrington.

RHS will oppose Northeast 1B South champion Almira/Coulee-Hartline in the championship. Both teams advance to regional play next week.

Republic has beaten the Warriors once already this season.

REPUBLIC RECAP

In the win over Odessa-Harrington in the opening round, senior standout Shania Graham recorded a triple/double with 30 points, 11 assists and 11 steals.

Teammate Kiana Koepke pulled down 14 rebounds. VanSlyke added 22 points for the Tigers, who led 28-3 after one quarter.

GAME TIMES

Today's (2/15/17) loser-out games at DPHS are scheduled for 5:45 and 7:30 p.m. for both boys and girls (two gyms).

The girl’s District title game will start at 5:15 p.m. in gym No. 1 on Saturday.

The boy’s title game follows at 7 p.m. (gym No. 1).

The girl’s consolation championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday (gym No. 1). The boy’s consolation game on Saturday will be held at 3:45 p.m.