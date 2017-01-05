Republic girls lost first game

Shania Graham goes

for 40 vs. Oroville

REPUBLIC—The Republic High girl’s (9-1) lost their first basketball game of the 2016-2017 season back on Dec. 28 when Adna held off the Tigers, 59-53, in the Chelan Christmas Tournament.

RHS rebounded to beat Oroville 73-35 one night later.

In the loss to Adna, one glaring statistic stood out. Adna hit 75 percent of its free throws and Republic made only 25 percent. Senior guard Shania Graham was held to a season-low 13 points.

Michelle VanSlyke led RHS with 18 points.

In the easy win over Oroville one day later, Graham dumped in a career-high 40 points. VanSlyke added 20 more.

RHS will return to Northeast 1B North play on Jan. 6 against Wellpinit.