Ringing in the New Year

The Northeast Washington Fairgrounds will be the site of a New Year’s celebration again this year, according to Lori Matlock, Northeast Washington Fairgrounds Manager.

Focal point of the celebration will be a fireworks show at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

There will be kids’ games outside from 3 to 6 p.m.

“We want to invite everyone down to the fairgrounds on New Year’s Eve again to celebrate the incoming 2017 year,” Matlock said, adding the children’s games will depend on the weather “and what activities we will have.”

Indoors, there will be an opportunity for children to work on crafts. For those of all ages, Line Dancing lessons have been added to the activity mix—indoors, of course.

A dinner will be served at about 6 p.m. (donations are being accepted).

More dancing is scheduled from 8 to 10 p.m. after the fireworks show.

For more information, or to help in some way, contact Matlock at lmatlock@co.stevens.wa.us.