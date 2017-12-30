Ringing in the New Year—Colville style

The Northeast Washington Fairgrounds will be the site of a New Year’s celebration again this year, ac­cording to Lori Matlock, North­east Washington Fairgrounds Manager.

Historically the fireworks were used to celebrate the Fourth of July, but after several years of dry summers, the display was moved to New Year's Eve.

“It was the overall censuses of the main sponsors, and just common sense, that we start holding it on New Year's Eve,” said Matlock. “It has been a great success and lots of little kids have a lot of fun.”

The focal point of the celebration will be a fireworks show at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

There will be kids’ games inside and outside from 4 to 6 p.m. This year included in the activities is a cakewalk, carnival games for children and a movie. As long as there's snow on the ground kids can build snowmen.

A dinner will be served starting at 6 p.m. The meal is free but donations are being accepted.

At 7 p.m. Rocketman Pyros, a locally owned and operated display fireworks company from Spokane, will start the fireworks show inside the fairground's arena.

The earlier time was chose for practicability, as most children are in bed by midnight.

Afterwords Jukebox Review will play music indoors for dancing from 8 to 10 p.m.

