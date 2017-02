+Full time reporter+

- 40 hours a week

- Solid writing, note-taking and listening skills

- Assignments: school board meetings, courthouse beat, legislative news makers, human interest and some sports

- Some weekend work required

Send resume and references to the Statesman-Examiner

By email: publisher@statesmanexaminer.com

or

Mail: Statesman Examiner, 220 S. Main St. Colville, WA 99114

or

PO Box 271, Colville WA 99114