Selkirk girls basketball advances in Hardwood Classic

Selkirk girls’ basketball played their first round of the Hardwood Classic this week and came away with a 52-43 loss to Neah Bay (22-2). The Rangers played well, but at times their youth showed in the bright lights of the state tournament according to head coach Jack Couch, “I don’t want to make a lot of excuses for a loss, we just didn’t execute to the best of our ability especially on offense.”

Coming out of the regional tournament coach Couch saw you team beginning to jell after the injury to All-League guard Jenna Couch and the resulting shuffling of responsibilities on the floor, “We’ve now had 12 games since the injury to Jenna and I felt we were playing tough, but we slipped back a bit against Neah Bay, but sometimes when you get to a big game with a young team the stage can overwhelm for the kids a little bit.”

Read the story in the Feb. 28, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

