Selkirk qualifies for State Hardwood Classic

The Selkirk High girl’s basketball team qualified for the WIAA Hardwood Classic in Spokane after beating Inchelium 63-40 and Curlew 44-29 in a pair of elimination games in the NE-1B tournament at Deer Park High School last week.

The Rangers, No. 8 in the latest WIAA girl’s class 1B RPI ranking, open the Hardwood Classic portion of the state tournament with a regional game against Colton. That game serves as a seeding game.

Game time on Friday at Cheney High School against the top-ranked Wildcats is 6 p.m.

Both teams will automatically advance to Spokane (Spokane Arena) next week.

Opening up the tournament against the seven-time defending champion Wildcats would not seem like the ideal way to start your state post-season, but SHS coach Jack Couch is looking forward to the challenge.

Major challenge

“As I have told my kids many times, you have to beat the best to be the best, so we’re going to be prepared and have a game plan in place by Monday,” Couch said last weekend. “We look forward to a good week of practice and we are really looking forward to Friday night’s game in Cheney.”

Coach Couch already has a basic game plan for the Rangers in place, but without giving away any secrets, he says, “We plan to leave everything on the floor and execute as well as we possibly can. When you compete and execute well, anything can happen.”

A big perk for SHS is being able to play a regional game close to home.

“We won enough games and are ranked high enough that we get to play on the east side of the state,” Couch pointed out. “We enjoyed our trip to the west side (Mt. Tahoma) last year, but we came home with a one-point loss.”

The winner of Friday’s Hardwood Classic match-up between Colton and Selkirk will open State Tournament play on March 2, 10:30 a.m., in the Spokane Arena.

The loser will open State Tournament play in Spokane on March 1 at 2 p.m.