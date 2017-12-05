Seniors lead the Kettle Falls boys basketball team

New Kettle Falls boys’ basketball head coach Cameron Stewart is encouraged by what he has seen early on and thinks his team can be competitive in the always tough NE-2B.

“We have some reasons to be encouraged this year. We have five seniors on our squad that will all be contributors, we also return two sophomores and a junior that have significant varsity experience from last year. In all we had about 23 kids turn out which allows us to have a full varsity and JV, which is good for us.”

Height is lacking on the Bulldogs, so the style of play that coach Stewart will be employing is to run and push the ball when they are able to and to apply pressure while on defense. One of the team leaders will be senior Marcello Mendez, whose skill set will set the tone for the Bulldogs.

“He’s fast, explosive, our top defender and a slasher on offense,” said coach Stewart.

Another major contributor will be Dakota Crumpler, a talented player who can be effective both inside and outside and will be counted on to supply large chunks of offense for KFHS.

THIS WEEK

Kettle Falls will get things going this week, on Wednesday KFHS will open their season on the road against Odessa-Harrington at 6 p.m., followed up with another road game on Friday at Davenport also at 6 p.m. and, at home against Northwest Christian at 5:30 p.m.

To read the full story, click here to subscribe or pick up the Dec. 6, 2017 edition of the S-E at a local merchant.