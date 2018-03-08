Shape of crossing lights sets back Main Street safety in Colville

Colville will have its pedestrian crossing lights, but it's going to be a longer wait, according to the most recent city council meeting.

Last spring Colville was awarded a federal grant for $75,000 to install Rectangular Rapid-Flashing Beacons (RRFB) above Birch, First, Second and Fourth Avenue.

The city went through Welch Comer for the designs, paying $10,000 through city funds, to expedite the process and avoid formal architectural and engineering solicitation.

There was a strong push to get the lights installed last year, but things didn't work out that way.

During the city's process of coming up with a design, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a termination of the approval to use RRFB, which is what Colville had decided to go with.

Typically, when a device is discontinued, it is FHWA's intent that public agencies move as quickly as possible to install compliant devices. These situations usually involve concerns with performance of the discontinued device or a need for greater uniformity. The RRFB was discontinued because it is subject to a patent, not because of performance, according to FHWA.

“We were all ready to go when they pulled the rug out,” Janke said.

Catch the full story online here or in the March 7, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.