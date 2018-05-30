Sheriff Allen not running for re-election

Stevens County Sheriff Kendle Allen announced he will not be seeking re-election. His eight-year stint as the county’s sheriff will end after Dec. 31.

The decision was one he has been thinking about for a while now. And even though he had announced his 2018 campaign, he said, “My heart really wasn’t in it.”

Allen said he’s done the best job he can and would like to end his time as sheriff on a positive note. Retiring from the spotlight will also give him a chance to relax.

From Allen’s experience, being sheriff is not a 40 hours a week job. Even when at home he’d either be thinking about work, preparing for work or fielding calls from deputies. During vacations he’d feel guilty for being away, even when he knew his deputies were more than competent.

“I can’t tell you have many nights I would lay awake worrying about stuff. It wears on you,” Allen said, noting that he’ll be turning 62 in November.

Those long nights were just another part of the job. In order to succeed as sheriff, Allen said he had to balance the citizens, the sheriff's office as a whole and his individual employees.

During his tenure with the county, Allen said the county was able to improve the infrastructure of the county’s communication system, replace the old 911 phone system in dispatch and replace all of the law enforcement and fire department repeaters on the mountains.

It’s been a good run, but after 40 years in law enforcement, with 22 of those years spent working at the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, Allen’s ready for a change.

