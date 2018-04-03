Sheriff plans to put armed officers in schools

Mass shootings in our nation, especially at high schools, has forced the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office to create the School Safety Division.

This program, a brainchild of Sheriff Kendle Allen, is meant to provide armed security personnel for all participating school districts within Stevens County though a cooperation between law enforcement, school districts and community members.

In the recent past Sheriff Allen received three requests from different school districts calling for school resource officers. School resource officers are sworn law enforcement officers who are responsible for providing security and crime prevention services in schools.

Allen took the request to the Stevens County Commissioners, who noted that there wasn’t money available in this year’s budget for resource officers. Allen’s solution to the lack of money was to seek volunteers to work in their local school districts.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the April 4, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.