Shop Truck gets an upgrade for this year's drag race season

One could say say racing is in their blood.

Sam Thomas is the owner of Kettle Falls business “The Shop” and the 1971 c10 Chevrolet pickup “Shop Truck.”

It’s no ordinary truck though, it was built for racing. Two years ago Thomas built the truck with his son, Collin, inside the family auto repair shop after hours. Last year was its first full season in use.

Thomas has drag raced on and off his whole life. There was a hiatus period during Collin’s early years, when Thomas focused on his son’s racing. Collin raced competitively in Outlaw Go Karts, between the ages of seven and 10, and won the Junior Dragster championship in Spokane several years ago.

“Collin has been a part of my racing since he could pick up a wrench. He turns 18 this month and I am already having separation anxiety about him going to Texas for school,” Thomas said.

