Spring sports practices will start on Feb. 27

Sessions could be indoor’s for awhile

High School spring sports will officially start in Washington on Monday, Feb. 27.

In Northeast Washington, given the amount of snowfall still left on the ground, it might be awhile before baseball, softball, tennis, track and field, boy’s soccer and golf teams get outside.

There are several changes in the coaching ranks at Colville High School this spring. Maria Swinger-Inskeep takes over as head coach of what should be another very good CHS softball team.

The Indians, who made the State 1A Tournament field last spring, return enough veteran talent to be a pre-season favorite (along with Lakeside) to win a Northeast A League championship.

Swinger-Inskeep will be assisted by former CHS standout and Linfield College softball All-America Emilee (Lepp) Gisler. Coaching the CHS junior varsity will be Chris Rader.

Swinger-Inskeep replaces Jim Ebel, who announced his retirement last summer.

Former CHS baseball player and Indians’ football standout Blake Sjordal, who teaches physical education at Hofstetter School, is the new baseball coach. He replaces Rob Henry, who resigned.

Assisting Sjordal will be Greg Mace and Shane Roy.

Phil Johnson returns to the helm of a very successful CHS girl’s tennis program. Johnson is the only head coach the program has ever had. He will be assisted by Dru Sanchez.

The Indians are defending Northeast A League champions.

Returning to head the CHS track and field program are co-head coaches Randy Stebbins and Jodi Lehman.

Dave Rarrick returns to coach what should be another very good CHS boy’s soccer team.

The golf team returns veteran coaches Laurie Hite and Tim Gray.