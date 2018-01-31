Stevens County faces $2.5M lawsuit for sexual harassment

Rachel Benjamin, a three-time DUI offender, is suing Stevens County for $2.5 million over alleged sexual harassment and the county cover up that followed.

In 2015, Benjamin was charged with driving under the influence with a toddler in the backseat of the vehicle. Jessica Taylor-Reeves, who was deputy prosecutor at the time, prosecuted the case.

Judge Gina Tveit sentenced Benjamin to 75 days on county work crew.

The work crew program allows people to serve in a county work position instead of jail time, in Benjamin’s case by working at the county landfill.

