Stevens County Veteran’s court travels to Montana for training

Members of the Steven’s County Veterans Court traveled to Billings, Montana for an intensive training earlier this month, where they observed a court session and participated in discipline specific training with the Courts Assisting Military Offenders (CAMO) team.

The training was funded by a grant from Justice For Vets, a national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the expansion and improvement of veteran’s treatment courts nationwide.

Stevens County Veterans Court has been in operation since December 2013 and overseen by presiding District Court Judge Gina Tveit. The team identifies veterans in the criminal justice system who have been honorably discharged or who are on active duty and screens for eligibility. Not every veteran who applies for the program is accepted.

