Students design underwater robot for international Navy challenge

Robotics are a hot topic in the classrooms of Colville High School teacher Todd Strobel as students prepare for the Navy’s International SeaPerch Challenge.

The Colville High School Robotics and Mechatronics Club, also known as the Byte Breakers, will send a team to the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth in Massachusetts June 1-3 to compete against other teams from all over the world in an international competition.

SeaPerch is an innovative underwater robotics program that equips teachers and students with the resources they need to build an underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in an in-school or out-of-school setting. ROVs are used for welding pipelines, disarming sea mines, capping oil wells and other such tasks.

According to SeaPerch, students build the ROV from a kit comprised of low-cost, easily accessible parts, following a curriculum that teaches basic engineering and science concepts with a marine engineering theme.

To qualify for international, CHS students had to place in a SeaPerch challenge in Cheney on Feb. 24. Through their club advisor Strobel, and through the Colville Junior High School robotics team, the Byte Breakers heard of this competition.

