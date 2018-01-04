Taylor Dunlap: more than a basketball player

Kettle Falls senior basketball player Taylor Dunlap has a competitive drive that has been nurtured from her youth and she has turned that drive into a bright future in whatever field she chooses to focus on.

Taylor’s interests are not just sports related. She is the CEO of the Kettle Falls High School robotics team the Canine Crusaders, academically she is currently on course to be the KFHS valedictorian and graduating with her AA from Spokane Falls Community College this spring. She has an eye towards a degree in Aerospace engineering.

“I’m a pretty active person, basketball is my favorite sport, I also like to spend time with my family outdoors and I am very interested in the sciences,” Taylor said. “I enjoy engineering and my dream job would be to work for NASA.”

Taylor has drawn inspiration from her parents, teachers and the mentors in her life to get her to this point in her life.

“My parents have been supportive of everything I’ve done my whole life. My mom, Jenny, has always pushed me and my brother in school and I enjoy going to school and getting good grades. My dad, Kevin, was my coach in both soccer and basketball when I was younger and helped develop my competitiveness, and we still watch sports together,” Taylor said. “When my whole family shows up to support me, whether it’s been at a basketball game or robotics competition, it makes me happy and drives me to compete because they are as much in to what I’m doing as I am.”

