Team ‘Vic-Tory’ makes Bloomsday dream come true

The 7.46-mile route around Spokane for the annual Bloomsday event on May 6 was a challenge for most of the estimated 43,000 runners and walkers (only 38,000 this year).

For Colville resident Vic Lawson, it was a challenge to overcome.

It started as an idea posed by Lawson’s good friend of five years Dave Hewes. It was Hewes’ idea for both of them to participate in the 42nd Bloomsday.

Hewes said he was originally inspired by a book of two best friends traveling across Spain, the catch being one of them was in a wheelchair.

It was winter time and Hewes wanted a way to get Lawson motivated. When he pitched the idea Lawson was all onboard, asking what needed to be done to make it happen.

Lawson is a resident of Prestige Care & Rehabilitation - Pinewood Terrace. He has cerebral palsy a disorder that affects muscle tone, movement and motor skills.

According to Debbie Bryan, who works with Lawson at Pinewood Terrace, six months ago Lawson was struggling to use his arms and he could barely stand. After deciding to participate in Bloomsday three months ago, he began physical therapy, training to get back in shape and to build the muscles in his arms.

