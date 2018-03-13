Teen designs pump track for Colville kids

Carson Vandegriffe, a fifteen-year-old Colville resident, has a passion for biking.

“He’s been an avid biker since he was old enough to ride a bike,” Peggy Vandegriffe, Carson’s mom, said.

Vandegriffe is taking his personal hobby to the next level. He wants to build a pump track in Colville for kids and adults alike.

“A pump track is a continuous loop of dirt berms and rollers that you can ride without pedaling your bike,” Vandegriffe said.

Vandegriffe has done research on building a pump track. Besides library research, he’s traveled to many cities across the country to see the best practices in building and maintaining a public pump track. Vandegriffe took his knowledge and planning to the Colville City Council in February.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the March 14, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.