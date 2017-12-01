Teenagers at CHS learn the consequences of sexting

Lech Radzimski, the Stevens County deputy prosecuting attorney, took several days last week to speak to Colville Junior High and high school about the growing problem of teenaged sexting.

“Sexting,” or sexual text messaging, is sending sexually explicit or nude photographs through text message or other electronic means.

Washington does not currently have a law specifically addressing sexting by teenagers. Instead, teenage sexting falls under laws prohibiting the exploitation of minors.

When the text, or other electronic message, contains a nude or sexually explicit photograph of a juvenile, it becomes a problem for law enforcement. Underaged sexting in Washington is a felony and carries a 5-10 year prison sentence and a $10,000 to $20,000 fine.

