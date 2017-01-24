Thousands march for women

More than one million women and their supporters turned out last weekend for massive rallies across the nation—and around the world. The rallies sent a powerful message to newly anointed President Donald Trump that promised vigilance against and resistance to any subjugation of rights for women and minorities. The crowds came to the Women’s Marches for different reasons, but suffice to say, they came in more numbers than even the most optimistic of organizers could have envisioned. At least 8,000 people, including scores from Northeast Washington, attended the march and rally in downtown Spokane.

