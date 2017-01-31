Three-way tie for fifth in NEA girl’s race

Final week of

league play

With two Northeast A League games remaining on the regular season schedule, Colville High (4-8, 5-13) finds itself tied with Freeman and Newport for fifth place. The top six teams advance to the District 7 1A Tournament that starts on Tuesday at the home of the higher seeded team.

The Indians host Newport on Tuesday for Senior Night. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Newport already owns a win over Colville this season.

CHS has the unenviable task of traveling to NEA champion Medical Lake (12-0, 16-2) on Thursday night. Game time is 6 p.m.

Need a win

A win over Newport would get the Indians into the District Tournament. A loss and things get dicey (see District tournament story elsewhere in this edition of S-E Sports).

Colville pulled off maybe the biggest upset of the NEA season to date when the Indians beat visiting Lakeside (9-3, 12-6) 59-47 back on Jan. 24.

CHS bolted to a 16-7 first quarter lead and kept the pressure on throughout. It didn’t hurt any that the league’s top player and Lakeside’s principle scorer and ball-handler, Sienna Swannack, didn’t play for an unspecified reason.

Hayden Hartman scored 20 points to lead the Indians. Kaitlyn Petrey added 13 more.

On Friday at Chewelah, the Indians lost for the second time to the Cougars. This one was close throughout, but Jenkins High hit some key shots down the stretch to win, 55-41.

Chewelah outscored Colville 16-6 in the fourth quarter.