TJ Baun leads Indians at Tri-State Invite

Best of the West

up next in Pasco

Colville High senior TJ Baun led the Tribe contingent at the high-powered Tri-State Invitational wrestling tournament at North Idaho College in Coeur d’ Alene last Friday and Saturday.

The State Mat Classic veteran and former state champion finished third. Teammate Trevor Morrison was fourth and senior Thailer Morrison finished sixth.

Colville finished with 99.5 points, among the top finishes for the few smaller schools in the 60-plus team field at NIC.

Havre (Montana) won the team crown with 184 points. The Post Falls Trojans, winners of the two previous Tri-State Invites, were second with 182.5 points. Mead High was third with 152 points and Lakeland (Rathdrum, Idaho) was fourth with 149.5 points.

Baun downed Randy McDonald of East Valley 3-0 at 138 pounds to finish third. Trevor Morrison finished fourth after losing his third/fourth place match-up against Martin Wilkie of Havre at 126 pounds, 13-5. Ethan Landt of Reardan won by injury default over Thailer Morrison at 182 pounds to finish fifth.

Four teams

In Colville’s initial appearance of the season on the home mats last Wednesday night, the Indians overwhelmed Riverside 69-9 and Newport, 78-6.

Also on the Colville mats, defending State 1A champion Deer Park blanked Newport 72-0 and beat Riverside, 66-12.

UP NEXT

Members of the CHS junior varsity competed in the annual Tri-County Classic at Central Valley High School (Spokane) on Tuesday.

The varsity made another appearance at the Best of the West Invitational Wednesday and Thursday at Pasco High School.

On Dec. 28, Colville will take a team to the Freeman Winter Classic. The Indians will be in the field for the annual Cheney Invitational Dec. 31.