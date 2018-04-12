Tough battles ahead after spring break for Kettle Falls tennis

It's been an up and down seasons so far for the Kettle Falls girls tennis team.

They got off to a bit of a shaky start on Saturday, March 20 at Lind Ritzville Sprague Khalotus but they rebounded at Wilbur Creston.

“Weather had kept the team in the gym for all but three days so we were a little unsettled by lack of play on the courts,” said KF head tennis coach Don Pratt.

In addition to being kept indoors, the team lost their number two singles player, Calista McCune, for the season as a result of a dirt bike accident. McCune broke three ribs and separated her shoulder.

At Ritzville the team went 2-3 with both wins coming from the doubles teams.Then number one KF team of Autumn Williams and Almira McDonald beat the team of Victoria Wieman and Serena Block 2-6, 7-5, and 7-6, wining the last set in a tie breaker.

