Tough Enough kicks off 2018 drill season with Manure Mania

The Tough Enough Equestrian Drill Team is kicking their 2018 season into high gear with their annual “Manure Mania” fundraiser April 21, 22, 28 and 29.

The Tough Enough Team is very excited to welcome several new members this year.

“The enthusiasm this season has been overwhelming. We are riding with more members than ever before,” said founder Cindy Baskin.

This year they have 14 full-time riders with two alternate riders to help fill in if they need it. Alternates also ride in the team's patriotic presentation that they call the "Tribute to our Troops.”

After 20 years of participating in and organizing equestrian drill teams, Baskin said she's never seen such enthusiasm in the team. And choreographing a program for 14 riders has proven to be quite the challenge.

“Being able to watch a rider's confidence and riding abilities grow is a very proud moment for me. And, it's not just the rider's skills that improve, the new horses are quickly learning and mastering the challenges of equestrian drill,” Baskin said. “It's amazing how fast these horses learn the patterns, turning points, and how to pick up speed and slow down where needed, as well as get along with all the other horses.”

Read the story in the April 18, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

