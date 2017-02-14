Tough road for Selkirk boys

Rangers need

to win two

The Selkirk High boy’s basketball team is going to have to win two more games to earn a regional 1B regional berth after splitting their first two games of the NE-1B District Tournament at Deer Park High School.

The Rangers (17-5, 12-3) opened up their post-season with a win over the Columbia Lions, but lost to Odessa-Harrington in the second round.

The loss sends SHS into a loser-out consolation game against Inchelium on Wednesday. The Hornets (11-10, 9-6) defeated Republic 66-40 on Saturday in a loser-out game.

Success vs. IHS

Selkirk won both matchups against Inchelium this year, the most recent a 62-57 battle on Jan. 31.

Head coach Kelly Cain expects the Hornets to once again bring all that they have.

“We’ve had two pretty decent games with Inchelium,” Cain said. “I expect it to be another tight game.”

Jacob Couch, 20.2 points per game in his last five NE-1B games, will be relied upon to do his usual scoring and rebounding work. Austin Robertson will also be counted on to be a consistent scoring threat for the Rangers.

“He’s been our second leading scorer this year, and we can rely on him (Robertson) to be in that 12 to 15 points per night range.”

RECAP

On Tuesday evening, the Rangers opened up District 7 1B play at home against Columbia (3-19, 1-13). SHS took care of the Lions in efficient fashion.

A 23-7 opening quarter gave SHS control early and they went on to put the game out of reach, with a 47-17 halftime lead.

BACK TO DP

Selkirk will play in a loser-out game against Inchelium on Wednesday night at Deer Park High School. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will advance to play in the consolation final against the winner of Wednesday’s Wellpinit vs. Cusick game.