Tough stretch for Lady Indians

Chewelah used its size advantage to dominate the inside last Friday night and the Cougars went on to beat host Colville High (3-8) 46-31 in a Northeast A League girl’s basketball game.

The Indians of coach John Foulkes, who have lost five straight games dating back to Dec. 17, fell at Lakeside 62-38 on Jan. 3.

THIS WEEK

Colville will end the first half of NEA play this week. The Indians will travel to Newport on Tuesday. Game time is 7:30 p.m. against a team that is struggling like the Indians.

CHS will return home on Friday to host the league’s surprise team, Medical Lake. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Chewelah will travel to Riverside (2-8, 0-4) on Tuesday and host Freeman (2-9, 1-4) on Friday.Both games will begin at about 7:30 p.m.

RECAP

Colville’s offensive shortcomings and inexperience came into play once again last week against two of the NEA’s better teams.

At Lakeside (7-3, 4-0), the host Eagles rolled to a 17-8 first quarter lead Colville simply couldn’t make up.

The Eagles forced 22 turnovers and were led by Hallie Jensen, who dumped in 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.

Colville was led by Hayden Hartman’s 14 points. Hartman has been under the weather and was seeing her first action in two weeks.

Back home on Friday night, Chewelah was able to break away with a 15-7 third quarter run after leading by only three points at halftime.