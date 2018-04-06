Traditional eggs still a hit with kids

The Kettle Falls Lady Lions pulled off another successful Easter Egg Hunt at the Old Kettle Falls Picnic Area. This event has been hosted by the Lady Lions since 1965.

Every year volunteers boil six to seven dozen eggs, depending on how many helping hands there are. This year 2,228 hard boiled eggs were hidden, not including the special prize eggs.

Kettle Falls Elementary School students help out the Easter Bunny by dying all of the boiled eggs.

Approximately 500 people crowded into the picnic area to participate. After the hunt is over, volunteers comb the area for leftover eggs. Usually not many, if any, are spotted.

