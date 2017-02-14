Trio of Chewelah wrestlers headed to Mat Classic

Three Chewelah wrestlers punched their tickets to the Mat Classic state championships in the Tacoma Dome after qualifying at the regional tournament last Saturday at Omak High School.

Conner Krouse (195), Kaden Mackowiak (132) and Wade Baker (285) all earned the chance to wrestle for a state title. Dayton Smith (113) will accompany the team as an alternate.

Bringing home one of the few regional titles not won by Colville or Deer Park was Conner Krouse, who defeated Zach Hyta of Freeman 6-0 for the championship at 195 pounds.

Impressive

Krouse pinned his previous two opponents that day and head coach Tim Slater was impressed by what he saw.

“Conner looked like a true contender for a state title as he dominated in the finals,” Slater said.

Kaden Mackowiak shook off a second round loss to Colville’s TJ Baun to earn a third place finish at 132 pounds. He beat Lane Young of Lakeside in a 4-0 decision.

In the heavyweight class, Wade Baker lost his third/fourth place match by pin to Hunter Reinhart of Cascade, but qualified for a trip to state on the strength of his fourth place finish.

Senior Dayton Smith fought through a loaded field at 113 pounds to earn an alternate spot with the team. Smith pinned Blake Brown in the fifth/sixth place match.

As a team, the Cougars finished in seventh place with 59 points, three behind sixth place Cascade High School of the Caribou-Trail League.

Coach Slater was more than happy with the effort shown by all of his wrestlers this season.

“I am very proud of these guys,” Slater said. “All my wrestlers who stuck out the season I am very proud of. If there is one sport that can teach lessons about the ups and downs of life and how to overcome struggle, it’s the sport of wrestling.”