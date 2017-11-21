Unifying Colville’s small businesses

Colville is taking part in Small Business Saturday on Nov. 25

Colville business owners are gearing up for this Saturday, typically a busy start to the holiday shopping season, by encouraging residents near and far to “shop small.”

Small Business Saturday (SBS) was an idea launched by American Express to promote smaller businesses all around the U.S. after Black Friday in 2010. A year later. the initiative was recognized by the U.S. Senate when they passed resolution 304 in support of the effort.

Unifying Colville businesses was the effort of two community members: Mallory Conner, Colville City Council member and finance manage for the Tri-County Economic Development District (TEDD) and Adina Sabins, Washington State University’s Colville extension coordinator.

Many businesses had already planned special sales for after Black Friday, but no one had thought to tackle it as a community.

“When you are a rural community your small business economics is important, and unfortunately I think we’re all so busy, it’s always the same people that volunteer for the same amount of things, that events like this often get skipped over because we are so busy with life,” Sabins said.

To read the full story, click here to subscribe or pick up the Nov. 22, 2017 edition of the S-E at a local merchant.