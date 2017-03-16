Valley Historical Society Sets Schoolhouse Forum

Valley Historical Society has been actively trying to save the “Little White Schoolhouse.”

This building has served the Valley community since 1916 and is considered part of Valley's historical heritage. For that reason, the Valley Historical Society has headed a drive to save it from being demolished.

“Unless it is moved to a nearby location it will be demolished,” said Jackie Franks, President of the Valley Historical Society. “If all goes as planned, the schoolhouse will become the Valley Historical Society museum.”

A forum of support to save the “Little White Schoolhouse” has been set for 6:30 p.m. on March 20 at the Columbia Virtual Academy in Valley.

To learn more, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/littlewhiteschoolhouse/about/?ref=page_internal. Organizers can also be reached at littlewhiteschoolhouse@yahoo.com or 509-937-2338.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Valley Historical Society can mail their donations to: Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 404, Valley, WA, 99181.