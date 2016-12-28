Vehicle homicide case to trial

A woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist south of Chewelah earlier this year will go on trial this week in Stevens County Superior Court. She is charged with one count of vehicular homicide.

Amber R. Fast, 28, was driving southbound on Highway 395 near Indian Ridge Road late on June 20, 2016 when her vehicle struck Jason M. Chambers, 31. Chambers was riding his bicycle on the side of the road headed southbound.

The collision killed Chambers and threw his bicycle into the guardrail on the northbound side of the highway.

According to the accident report, Washington State Patrol troopers noted that Fast smelled of intoxicants. Fast said she had hit a deer and not a human, despite damage to her car that suggested otherwise. She refused a field sobriety test, according to police reports.