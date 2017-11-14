Warming center opens its doors

Colville Warming Center has opened its doors for the winter months.

On days when the nighttime low is expected to dip below 32 degrees, the warming center, located in the basement of the American Legion, is available to individuals who need a warm place to rest.

Loy Wilhelm is on the warming center board of directors and has volunteered at the warming center for several years.

“We see all types in here,” Wilhelm said. “From old men down to children and families.”

