Warming Center receives generous donations

With winter in full force, the Colville Community Warming Center (CCWC) has had little downtime.

The CCWC, located in the lower levels of the American Legion, is a warm, secure non-profit facility that provides a place to spend the night for people who would otherwise have no shelter.

The CCWC also provides individuals and families with referrals and resources in order for them to move into secure and productive lifestyles.

Last week was the first time the Warming Center was closed on a Monday and Wednesday since it opened for the 2016-17 “cold season” in early November.

Before temperatures dropped, the center was only open two nights a week.

Provided they can get volunteers, the Warming Center could be open more often as needed, according to John Horton, Commander of the American Legion and CCWC board member.

Horton said six to eight people utilize the Warming Center every night, and sometimes there are as many as 10.

To keep up with the number of service days, the CCWC relies heavily on generous donations from the community.

CCWC board members, with help from Hank FM Radio, held a fundraiser outside of Super 1 Foods Dec. 16 and 17.

Andrea Gjendem, CCWC board member and coordinator, said approximately $990 in cash and $220 in donated supplies were raised.

All monetary donations went into the CCWC’s bank account at Washington Federal.

According to Gjendem, if people would like to donate to the Warming Center, they can visit Washington Federal to have money deposited directly into the CCWC’s bank account.

After the fundraiser, Horton said he couldn’t think of any supplies the Warming Center lacks.

“This was our first, and very successful, donation drive,” shared Gjendem.

Horton said it didn’t hurt their efforts any that it was around eight degrees on those two days and everyone was feeling the cold.

If people couldn’t afford to donate, Horton said the Warming Center asked for prayers instead.

In addition to the fundraiser, the Warming Center recently received several large donations.

Hearth and Home Technologies donated $800 worth of supplies in addition to wrapped presents for Christmas.

Every Tuesday, members of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Colville donates leftover food from their free meal to the Warming Center. A few restaurants, like Tony’s Pizza, also donates food from time-to-time.

Fogle Pump donated a large in-line filter to the Warming Center, which will be installed on the utility sink.

Even with the large volumes of donated bottle water, Horton said it goes quickly in low temperatures as visitors attempt to keep hydrated.

He said water is always appreciated, and juice is a real treat for Warming Center guests.

The Walmart fundraiser for the CCWC slowed, but it’s still active, according to Gjendem.

The list can be found at https://www.walmart.com/lists/view-wish-list-items?id=61a845a5-537f-41a6..., or by searching the lists and special occasions page and entering “CCWC” as the last name. Items purchased online need to be shipped to the Colville Walmart for one of the CCWC board members to pick up.

Donations will always be accepted and appreciated, especially if the cold season becomes a long one.

“This year has probably been the most gratifying year for me,” noted Horton. “The community has blessed us immensely.

“We’re so thankful for the support of the community.”