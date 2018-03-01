Warrant out for suspect in Addy robbery

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has a warrant out for Joshua J. Edwards. The sheriff's office is seeking Edwards as a person of interest in an assault and robbery which occurred in Addy.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, Stevens County Deputy Mark Mason was notified by dispatch of an assault at the trailer across from the Addy Gas Station, 1373 Highway 395.

The reporting party, David Mullen, claimed he was pepper sprayed by Edwards. Mason was notified by dispatch that Edwards is known to carry a pistol and throwing knives, and that Edwards has made threats to harm law enforcement officers in the past. Due to this knowledge, Mason requested backup from Chewelah Police Officer Glover and K-9 unit Officer Miller.

