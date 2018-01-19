Will voters fund school enrichment programs?

Colville residents are being asked to consider a new Colville School District levy, which will support enrichment activities and programs that enhance basic education, on the Feb. 13 ballot. The district's current educational and operational levy, passed by voters in 2014, expires in 2018. The new levy would provide funding through 2022, starting in 2019.

This year’s replacement levy is different from previous years in terms of what it can fund. Instead of having a specific lists of what the money can go toward, the money can fund any enrichment program not considered part of a student's basic education.

“We anticipate using our levy dollars for activity programs, our athletic programs, part of our music program, for staffing nursing, custodial and maintenance staff,” said Colville School District Superintendent Pete Lewis.

