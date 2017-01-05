Winter Sports Fest at 49º North

CHEWELAH—Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and fat bike activities will be highlights of the Winter Sports Fest Saturday, Jan. 7 at 49 Degrees North Nordic Center.

Highlights will include cross-country skiing and snowshoeing tours encouraged by free trail passes, “mini-lessons” and rentals at the Nordic Yurt from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A few fat bikes will be available to demo, along with Hok Skis, a cross between snowshoes and skis.

After a bitterly cold week of weather, snow is in the forecast again for 49 Degrees North and the Inland Northwest late Saturday and Sunday as a more active weather pattern, and a warmer one at that, moves into the Northwest.

Powder is the word at 49 Degrees North. Snow depth is 46 inches at the lodge and 64 inches on top.

The resort has been open seven days a week—until Jan. 3.