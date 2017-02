There is a winter storm warning for Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-hunters Road, Orin-rice Road and flowery Trail Road until 10 a.m. Feb. 6, according to the National Weather Service.

Steady snow will taper off to snow showers after 10 a.m. in the valleys, and there will be frequent snow showers in the mountains throughout the day.