Women in agriculture gathered to learn, lead and network

The 2017 Women in Agriculture Conference was held on November 18 at the Washington State University satellite campus in Colville.

The theme for this year’s conference was “We Can Do It,” and focused on leadership.

“We want women farmers to become leaders in their communities, become more involved and guide new mentor farmers,” the Women in Agriculture website stated.

Debra Hansen is the director of the Washington State University satellite campus.

“Farming can be so isolating to women,” Hansen said. “There are kids to bus around and farming to deal with and at the end of the day, there’s little interaction with other female farmers. The Women in Agriculture conferences allow us to bring these women together.”

