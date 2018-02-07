WSU participates in Colville High School Jazz Festival

Jazz Fest 2018 kicked off on February 1 with students from Colville Junior High School performing at the Colville Senior Citizens Ball. The students were later joined by CHS students. The Washington State University (WSU) Jazz Band finished off the night.

The ballroom dance, which is free of charge, is held annually to honor local senior citizens and their families. The Ball starts the Jazz Fest every year.

The theme this year was Under the Sea.

