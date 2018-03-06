'You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown' takes over the stage at Woodland Theater

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it takes volunteers from a few small towns and a lot of community spirit to raise the complex arrangement of an all-hands-on-deck musical production in a small theater.

Woodland Theater has been putting on full-scale musicals every spring for several decades, tapping into a core of all-volunteer cast and crew members who pitch in out of the goodness of their hearts and their dedication to the community. Hundreds of hours of rehearsal, along with cast members who often end up supplying their own costumes and props and driving hundreds of collective miles, a dedicated volunteer orchestra and production team who never see a dime for their hard work, all come together to give us something to look forward to in the early spring.

The whole Peanuts gang is here to recap some of the themes you know and love from your childhood. Bossy Lucy, played by Woodland Theater veteran Karen Heflick, is hopelessly in love with piano prodigy Schroeder played by Ben Bower, who doesn’t give her the time of day. The perfectionist Sally, portrayed by Rysha Maier is still mocking the blanket-toting Linus, played by Conner Honeycutt, and Snoopy, rendered by Amy Cabral is in the doghouse, as expected. The “blockhead” himself, Charlie Brown played by the well known and loved Adam Huff, is in rare form.

