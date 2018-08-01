2018 Tiger Triathlon wraps – Brandon Prigan takes first

The 2018 Deborah Rarrick Tiger Tri is in the books with a pair of new champions.

Brandon Prigan of Spokane won the men’s race with a time of 2:06.25, while Dawn Vrentas of Mountlake Terrace was the women’s champion with a time of 2:09.32; and the team of MSM: Jeff Michaleson, Dylan Schanz, and Rob Morrison of Colville won the team competition with a time of 1:59.47.

Brandon Prigan was happy to have done so well in his second time at the Tiger Tri, “I usually do half Ironman’s and fulls, but I did this one four years ago and really liked it, I never thought I would win it. It would be nice if my wife won the women’s competition, but finishing is the most important thing,” he said.

Prigan’s wife, Laura, was the third woman to cross the finish line, with a time of 2:24.51. In all, there were 58 individuals and 13 teams from six states: Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Illinois registered to compete.

It was a great day for a race with temperatures in the 70’s and little to no smoke in the air. The race began at Lake Gillette, and after the one kilometer swim, the entrants jumped on their bikes and peddled the 40 kilometers from Beaver Lodge to Colville High School. When riders arrived at CHS, they dismounted and ran twice around the Rotary Trail for a total of 10 kilometers before finishing on the CHS track.

A full list of finishers can be found at http://www.tigertri.com.