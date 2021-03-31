2021 Colville Spring yard waste cleanup.

2021~The City of Colville Street Department plans to pick up yard waste as part of its annual Spring Clean program starting on Monday, April 12th 2021 @ 7a.m., when residents of Colville may place yard waste along the curb. This may ONLY consist of pine needles, brush, shrubs, and tree branches that are less than six feet in length and less than six inches in diameter. No construction lumber, no rocks/gravel, no bagged items of any kind. No alley or return pick-ups. Please call the Colville Public Works Department @ 509.684.2244 with any questions.