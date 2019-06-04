300-acre wildfire prompts evacuation notices near Beverly
Grant County residents along Beverly-Burke Road are being advised to leave their homes due to a growing wildfire in dry grass and sagebrush.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice for the Beverly-Burke Road area southwest of George.
A Level 3 notice means fire is moving toward homes and residents are advised to "load family and pets in your vehicle and go now," the Sheriff's Office reported.
There is also a Level 1 notice issued for Wanapum Village, near the base of Beverly-Burke Road along state Highway 243, knows as the Vantage Highway.
A Level 1 notice puts area residents on notice that a fire is burning in the area.
At 10 p.m., the Sheriff's Office estimated the wildfire had grown to 300 acres and was moving quickly to the southeast.
