49 Degrees North Ski Resort opens for first weekend of season

Skiiers and snowboarders dusted off their boots and bindings last weekend for the first time of the year at 49 Degrees North Ski Resort—carving up what was available of the mountain’s 82 trails.

49 North opened with 19 inches of snow on the summit and 15 inches at the base. Riders were limited to 20 trails (19 groomed) on Saturday and Sunday with many black diamonds closed off and no access to Angel Peak. The majority of those on the mountain rode up the Bonanza Chair No. 1 and took down Silver Ridge to multiple easier and intermediate trails, or traversed Huckleberry Ridge to Broadway, Bugaboo or Big Bear, before riding the Sunrise Quad No. 5 chair back to Chewelah Peak. Payday Chair No. 3 was also operating for less experienced riders.

While the snow was far from the pristine powder skiiers and snowboarders crave, smiles were abundant among those gliding across the well-groomed trails Sunday. The fog broke about three-quarters the way up to the mountain a little after 10:30 a.m. and the sun glistened on the neighboring peaks, showing off the beauty of Chewelah’s ski resort.

49 North will be open again this weekend from Friday through Sunday and riders should expect similar conditions without much new snowfall. The extended forecast from the National Weather Service shows a possible snow accumulation of 2-4 inches Monday, before a mix of patchy fog and sun filling the rest of the forecast through Sunday. The NWS forecasts a high of 28 for both Friday and Saturday, followed by a high of 27 on Sunday.

Lift tickets are available for purchase at ski49n.com/day-tickets or by calling the ticket office at (509) 935-6649 ext. 608. Adult tickets are $67 on the weekend, $72 for a holiday and $44 for a half day. Youth tickets are $54 on the weekend, $59 on a holiday and $38 for a half day. Other ticket prices can be found on the 49 North website.

The upcoming schedule for the rest of the month varies. Chairs 1, 3 and 5 will be open as previously stated. Following that from Dec. 11-15 and Dec. 18 Chairs 1, 3 and 5 will be open again. Chairs 1-6 will be open at Holiday rates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 3. In January and through the rest of the year, Chairs 1-6 will be open on Saturday and Sunday, while Chairs 1, 3, 4 and 5 are open on Monday and Tuesday. The mountain will be closed on Wednesday and Thursdays.

Season passes are also available for adults at $699, youth at $499, seniors at $549 and children (six and under) at $25. Those are purchasable at ski49n.com/tickets/season-passes or by calling the ticket office.

For updated weather reports throughout the season visit ski49n.com/mountain-info/expanded-conditions.