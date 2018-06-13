Additional pumps open at Whittey's Chevron

Whittey's Chevron opened their two new pumps last Saturday with a grand opening ceremony. The grand opening event lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with owners offering a BBQ lunch for any takers. The brand-new pumps have chip readers make 10 pumps total on the site. Construction after the old Fogle Pump and Supply building was torn down lasted approximately six to seven months. Jennifer Davenport is the store manager, handling everything in the store.