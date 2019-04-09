Agencies mark National Crime Victim's Rights Week
The U.S. Attorney's office for the Eastern District of Washington is observing National Crime Victim's Rights Week through April 13.
“Victims of crime deserve justice. This Department works every day to help them recover and to find, prosecute, and convict those who have done them harm,” U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr said “During this National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we pause to remember the millions of Americans who have been victims of crime and we thank public servants who have served them in especially heroic ways.
"This week, the men and women of the Department recommit ourselves once again to ensuring that crime victims continue to have a voice in our legal system, to securing justice for them, and to preventing other Americans from suffering what they have endured."
U.S. Attorney Joseph Harrington said:
“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is committed to serving and protecting victims of federal crimes. We remain resolute to achieving justice for all victims of federal crimes.”
Both agencies will mark the week by honoring crime victims.
The theme this year is "Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future."
President Ronald Reagan proclaimed the first National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in 1981.
Category: